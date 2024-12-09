2024 Land Rover Defender 110 S: All-Terrain Excellence

The 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 S proved its versatility during a week of testing, tackling the urban challenges of Washington, D.C., and the rugged subway construction underway in Maryland. It performed with confidence and style.

The Land Rover Defender 110 S SUV continues its legacy of blending off-road capability with luxurious design and advanced technology. It is capable of on- and off-road driving, has high-tech safety features, and performs smoothly on various road surfaces.

As part of the second-generation Defender introduced in 2020, the 2024 Land Rover has a new Outbound trim, a County exterior appearance pack, an available eight-cylinder engine, and more standard features that were previously optional. In addition, the cabin now has a friendlier infotainment system and upgraded materials. Other enhancements include improved off-road capabilities with advanced traction control systems.

Models/Price: The 2024 Defender is available in three body styles and numerous trims, including the Defender 90, a two-door with five seats (starting around $56,400); the Defender 110, a four-door model with five seats and extra cargo room ($60,600); and the Defender 130, a four-door model with eight seats and a third row ($67,900).

The 110 models come in S, SE, X-Dynamic, and First Edition. The S trim, which I tested, offers a great balance of luxury and capability. With an MSRP starting around $67,000, it’s positioned as a premium off-roader.

Power: Under the hood, the Defender 110 S offers a choice between a gas or mild hybrid engine. The base model can be had with either a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that delivers 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque or a 3.0-liter Mild Hybrid EV (MHEV) six-cylinder that gets 395 horses and 406 lb-ft of torque. These engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender 110 SE ($93,300) is powered by a 5.0-liter eight-cylinder engine that produces 493 horses.

Land Rover’s reputation was built on engineering superior suspension systems for off-road driving. So, transitioning to on-road driving made city driving effortless. The suspension easily absorbs bumps and potholes for a comfortable ride. It also feels stable and composed on the highway, even at higher speeds.

Competition: While the Land Rover Defender 110 S is an upscale premium SUV, competition continues to mount from other luxury brands that offer off-road capabilities. These include the Lexus GX, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, the Defender holds true to its reputation of offering a unique style, off-road capability, and technology that sets it apart from the competition.

While gas savings may not be the Defender 110’s strength, its performance, power, and luxurious style make up for it. The Defender 110’s fuel economy depends on the engine and trim level: The base 2.0-liter Inline-4 and the MHEV 3.0-liter six-cylinder engines average 17 city/20 highway mpg. The powerful 5.0-liter eight-cylinder gets 14 city/19 highway mpg. For fuel ratings on other trims, visit the EPA’s website at www.fueleconomy.gov.