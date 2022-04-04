2022 Redesigned Infiniti QX60 is a Luxurious Midsize SUV

The newly redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 has been transformed from top to bottom with the latest technology, performance, and luxurious craftsmanship to maintain its competitiveness in the three-row midsize SUV category.

The upscale Infiniti QX60, which shares the same platform with the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder platform, makes a giant leap from its previous model. It competes against other three-row midsize luxury SUVs, including the Genesis GV80, the Audi Q7, the Lincoln Aviator, the Volvo XC90, the BMW X5, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Acura MDX, the Cadillac XT6, the Landrover Sport, Discovery, and Defender, and the Lexus RX and GX models.

The seven-seat QX60 has undergone significant changes, designed inside out as a premium SUV for families. The eye-catching exterior has a wider stance and a muscular look. In addition, it’s the first Infiniti to offer two-tone styling with an all-black roof that contrasts with the body color, and the wrap-around glass from the rear to the front gives it a smooth appeal.

The interior is luxurious with premium saddle brown quilted leather stitched seats, real wood trim, ambient lighting, a new infotainment system, and mobile connectivity for the entire family.

Power: The QX60, available in front-(FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), is powered by a 3.5-liter six-cylinder that generates 295 horsepower. The most significant change includes converting the continuous variable transmission (CVT) to a nine-speed automatic transmission that significantly improves acceleration. However, the all-wheel-drive option will add $2,000 to the price tag.

Models/Pricing: The QX60 comes in four trim levels that include: Pure ($47,875 FWD /$49,875 AWD), Luxe ($53,925 FWD/$55,925 AWD), Sensory ($57,375 FWD/$59,375 AWD), and Autograph ($61,375 FWD/$64,275 AWD).

I test drove the top-of-line 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph. It came with a navigation system and traffic alerts, a Bose performance audio system with 17 speakers, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, second-row captain chairs, removable second-row console, front massage seats, a 10.8-inch heads-up display, a smart rearview mirror, and a power panoramic moonroof.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 comes with Infiniti’s next-generation ProPilot

Assist system with advanced cruise control, lane-keeping, autonomous steering, braking, and downhill assist. The system also uses navigation to detect traffic signs, curves, and exit ramps.

The rear seats are positioned in a theater-style to give backseat passengers a better view of the road.

Fuel Economy: The nine-speed automatic transmission improves efficiency and fuel economy, but it lacks the performance of a plug-in hybrid of some of its competitors. Nevertheless, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 averages 21 city/26 highway mpg in the FWD model, while AWD gets one less mile.

For a complimentary subscription to the latest new car and truck reviews, visit www.decisivemedia.net. Vehicle test drives and car buying tips by Randi Payton, Decisive Media Network.