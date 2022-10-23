2022 Audi Q7 TFSI quattro

After driving the 2022 Audi Q7 55 TFSI Quattro, it’s hard not to want this luxurious midsize SUV. With three rows and seven seats, the Q7 is the ideal luxury vehicle for large families, especially if you’re looking for a plush interior and all the latest safety equipment.

Keep in mind that many popular models, like the Audi Q7, are selling above the manufacturer’s retail price (MSRP) due to the short supply created by the computer chip shortage. Since supplies are expected to recover in 2023, it may be the best time to test-drive one.

The 2022 Audi Q7 has many attractions to consumers willing to pay thousands above the asking price, including its stylish design, the all-wheel drive Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and the powerful TFSI turbocharged engines.

Although the Q7 is large enough to haul seven passengers and hefty cargo, performance is nimble and lean like a smaller crossover. The steering is responsive, and the driving modes adjust the suspension to various road conditions. While the Auto mode is ideal on curvy roads, the Comfort mode is best on bumpy streets and city potholes.

The interior is dominated by premium luxury materials that create a quiet and peaceful environment. Occupants are surrounded by soft and hard perforated leather, matte wood, chrome, and glossy black trim.

Models/Pricing: The 2022 Q7 offers seven trim levels that include the 2.0T Premium 45 ($57,500), 2.0T Premium Plus 45 ($57,500), Premium 55 ($62,500), Premium Plus 55 ($62,500), Prestige 55 ($62,500), and the top of line SQ7 Premium Plus 4.0 ($88,500).

The Audi SQ7 has a more powerful V8, softer leather, adaptive air suspension, and a premium audio system.

Power: The base 2.0T Premium 45 and Premium Plus 45 models are powered by a turbocharged TFSI I4 that produces 248 horsepower. Upgrade to the 3.0T TFSI Premium and Prestige hybrids and get 335 horsepower from a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The SQ7 is powered by a twin-turbo eight-cylinder that generates 500 horses.

TFSI, which stands for turbo fuel stratified injection, combines direct injection with turbocharging to produce more power and faster engine response. It’s available in all engine sizes.

All models come standard with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission that spontaneously adapts to changing gears. A Dynamic Shift Program (DSP) independently determines the driver’s style and selects the best gear.

Fuel Economy: The Q7 Premium 45 averages 20 city/25 highway mpg, while the Premium 55 and Premium Plus models get 18 city/23 highway. The robust SQ7 averages 15 city/21 highway mpg. The Q7 also offers a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of 28 city/29 highway miles.

