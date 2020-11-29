2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland Diesel

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, which entered its third year of production, adds a diesel engine to its model line. This year, the Jeep Gladiator Overland gets a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel that is quieter and has better fuel economy while producing 260 horsepower with 442 lb-ft of torque.

The midsize Gladiator Overland is Jeep’s first pickup truck since it stopped producing the Comanche in 1992. It is no different in body style from the other four-door midsize Jeep Gladiators. They all come in a crew cab design with a 5-foot cargo bed, seating for five passengers, and four-wheel drive.

Getting behind the wheel of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland, it drove better around town than its off-road appearance would have you think. The eight-speed automatic transmission with Select Control provided smoother shifts when changing lanes on highways and going up hills.

Despite a curb weight of 4,720 pounds, the massive-sized Overland acceleration was quicker and smoother than usual for a truck this size. The EPA average fuel economy rating for the Gladiator Overland diesel is 24 mpg, or 22 city/28 highway mpg. The Gladiator gasoline engine averages 17 city and 22 highway mpg.

Unfortunately, the weather was too cold to experience the Overland’s open-air style, removing the front doors, roof, and folding down the windshield. It was a bit noisy inside the cabin from the sounds of the removable hardtop and road. However, it is something Jeep lovers seem to relish.

The Overland I tested started at a base price of $40,396 and a sticker price of $60,435 with optional equipment and a $1,495 destination charge. Standard features include membership to the Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty program with benefits, perks, and 24/7 support.

Additional features include Chrysler Uconnect, a 7-inch touchscreen display, automatic headlights, power windows, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-trimmed bucket seats, and a host of advanced safety features.