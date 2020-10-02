2020 Toyota Sienna Limited Offers is a Big Deal for the Family

When the end of the year and the end of a vehicle life cycle coincides, it doubles the chances for price discounts. The Toyota Sienna minivan, which has been a popular choice for families since 1998, has reached the end of its 6th generation. The completely redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna, built on an all-new platform, will go on sale later this year.

The new 2021 Sienna will only offer a hybrid model that generates 243 horsepower. Although the Sienna received upgrades every year, in 2017, Toyota gave the Sienna a fresher appearance, modern features, and performance and safety technology.

However, the 2020 model is still a good buy, and now is the best time to buy one. The Sienna had consistently sold more than one hundred thousand vehicles a year, until the last few years when sales dropped to around seventy-five thousand.

Toyota of Bowie, in Prince Georges County, MD, home to the most affluent African Americans in the U.S., says it sells a lot of minivans to families. Today is the best time to get a good deal on the 2020 Sienna before we get the newly redesigned 2021 model, said Tim White, sales manager at Toyota of Bowie. “We only have eight left.”

The 2020 Toyota Sienna is an excellent minivan with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that comes in front-wheel (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). It still offers many modern features, including a 7-inch touchscreen with navigation, smartphone connectivity, three-zone climate control, moonroof, and more.

The 2020 Toyota Sienna comes in seven or eight seats with a powered or manual third-row that goes into the floor for more cargo capacity. It also includes the Toyota Safety Sense system that provides collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and driver-assist features. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity are also available.

A J.D. Power study for vehicle quality, dependability, performance, depreciation, and ownership experience placed the 2020 Toyota Sienna number one over the Kia Sedona, Honda Odyssey, and the Chrysler Pacifica. The J.D. Powers 100-point score “is based on hundreds of thousands of independent and unbiased opinions of verified car owners.”

There are five trim levels and price points for the 2020 Toyota Sienna: The L starts at $31,415; LE at $35,330; while the SE, XLE both start around $38,660, and the Limited model that I tested goes for $50,285 MSRP. Before you run out to buy one, check the KBB.com on the fair purchase prices in your area. The Sienna has won many awards from Kelly Blue Book for Best Resale Value in its class.

The EPA fuel economy rating is 19 city/26 highway for the FWD, and 18 city/25 highway for the AWD version.