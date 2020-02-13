2020 Range Rover Evoque First Edition: More Style and Smarter Performance

Land Rover completely redesigned the Range Rover Evoque for 2020 to maintain its competitiveness in the subcompact luxury SUV market and loaded with advanced performance and safety technology. First introduced in 2011, it was time for a new generation Evoque, since sales were beginning to decline.

We think of Range Rover as a rugged off-road vehicle, but the Evoque changed that vision when it first came out with its aggressive design and on-road performance. Now the new Evoque takes it a step further with stylist refinements and smarter technology.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque comes in three versions of all-wheel-drive models that range in price from $44,000 to $58,000 MSRP. They are powered by either a four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo engine that generates 246 horsepower or its first mild-hybrid with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter that gets 296 horsepower. Both engines are matched with a 9-speed automatic all-wheel-drive (disconnect) transmission with additional on- and off-road capabilities.

Although the subcompact luxury Range Rover Evoque is uniquely designed for Urban commuters, who may never take their vehicles off-road, there’s confidence in knowing it has that capability.

Improved performance technology includes a standard all-wheel-drive disconnect suspension system that can automatically switch between 2- and all-wheel-drive to reduce drag and save fuel. An optional Active Driveline system (standard on R-Dynamic models) uses electronic torque vectoring to constantly balance the distribution of torque between the front and rear axles for added grip while cornering.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque also comes with Land Rover’s trademark Terrain Response 2 system, which offers five driving modes: General, ECO, Sand, Grass-Gravel-Snow, and Mud and Ruts. Using the Auto mode will adjust the driving mode on your behalf when it detects changes in road conditions. Whether on- or off-road, the Evoque’s optional adaptive suspension system continuously adjusts to various driving conditions to prevent body roll, take on sharp corners, or handle rough road conditions.

For drivers who enjoy taking their vehicles off-road though rough terrain and water, the Evoque comes with a new Wade Sensing feature with ultrasonic sensors that measures the water depth and displays it on the touchscreen display.

Other new off-road features include Range Rover’s ClearSight Ground View technology that uses exterior cameras to see the ground clearance underneath the vehicle. Hill descent and decline features were also enhanced.

Some standard safety features include lane keeping assist, emergency braking and Land Rover’s Driver Condition Monitor to sense driver drowsiness or fatigue. The optional ClearSight rear view mirror uses an HD video screen and a camera mounted behind the vehicle to get a wide 50-degree field of vision.

I had the luxury of test driving the top-of-line 2020 Range Rover Evoque First Edition, which includes more safety and luxury conveniences like parking assist, auto high beams, powered tailgate, panoramic roof, black contrast roof, front fog lights, headlight power wash, rain-sensing windshield wipers, configurable ambient interior lighting, First Edition floor mats, illuminated metal door sills with “First Edition” script, powered steering column adjustment, heated steering wheel, and a head-up display.

The suggested retail prices for the new 2020 Range Rover Evoque models are $42,550 for the Range Rover Evoque S, $47,200 for the Range Rover Evoque SE, $46,600 for the Evoque R-Dynamic S, $51,150 for the Evoque R-Dynamic SE, $55,800 for the Evoque R-Dynamic HSE, and $56,850 for the Evoque First Edition.