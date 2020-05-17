2020 Genesis G70 Curves Niche in Luxury Vehicle Market

The 2020 Genesis G70, which was launched last year by Hyundai’s luxury spinoff Genesis Motors, is proving itself to be a fierce contender in the luxury sports sedan category against rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Cadillac ATS.

It seems that Hyundai was planning to launch its luxury division long before its Genesis Motors subsidiary opened its doors in 2015. The Hyundai Genesis was introduced and was than renamed the Genesis G80 under Genesis Motors, and the Hyundai Equus became the Genesis G90. The Genesis G70 sedan is the new kid on the block and the first all-new vehicle platform launched under the Genesis Motors brand.

The four-door Genesis G70 is a serious competitor in the sports luxury sedan segment. It is also priced lower than its opponents while combining luxury, advanced technology and sporty performance.

Genesis Motors which now has just three sedans in its arsenal, has been gradually craving out a niche in the luxury marketplace at a time when consumers have a stronger appetite for SUVs. Despite that, sales have doubled last year from 10,311 in 2018 to 21,233 in 2019. The G70 accounted for half of those sales. It sold more around 12,000 vehicles.

If things go as planned, the Korean automaker will become a more significant player in the market when it introduces the 2021 Genesis GV80 mid-size luxury SUV this summer.

The 2020 Genesis G70 lineup ranges in price from $35,450 to $46,650 MSRP. The base model is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged i4 engine that generates 252-horsepower. It can be paired with a rear- or all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Genesis G70 starts at $36,445 and goes up to $53,245 for a fully loaded 3.3T Sport model with all-wheel drive. I tested the 2020 G70 AWD 3.3T Sport with a twin-turbo 3.3-liter six-cylinder engine that generated a whopping 365-horsepower and 376-lb-ft of torque.

With launch control for better acceleration and dynamic torque vectoring for improved cornering response, the G70 3.0T races from zero to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds. The G70 also comes with adaptive dampers that allow for a firmer ride when needed. Overall, the suspension is smooth and powerful, especially when taking on sharp corners and changing lanes.

All Genesis G70 models come with a host of standard safety and technology features, including a 7-inch color display, a 8-inch multimedia screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, forward-collision avoidance with pedestrian detention, blind-sport monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and alerts to help you keep your eyes on the road.

The G70 3.3T Sport offers additional features that include 19-inch allow wheels with Brembo brakes, low-beam assist, parking distance warning, ventilated front seas, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, Nappa leather seats with stitching, heated rear seats, electronically controlled suspension, chrome grille, window trim and much more.

Other models include the 2020 Genesis G80 from $42,550 to $60,000 and the G90 from $72,200 to $78,200 MSRP. Prices for the all-new GV80 mid-size luxury SUV will range from $49,925 to $71,795 MSRP when it goes on sale this summer.