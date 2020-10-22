Now is the best time to get an excellent end-of-year deal on the award-winning “2020 Best Large SUV for Families” by U.S. News. Redesigned in 2018, the Ford Expedition made a giant leap forward in refinement and versatility in the full-size SUV class.

The 2020 Ford Expedition has one of the largest cargo capacity spaces in its class and three rows of roomy, comfortable seating. It has 36 cubic feet behind the third row, 79.6 cubic feet behind the second row, with a maximum of 121.5 cubic feet. The Expedition comes in the standard wheelbase and the Max version, which is over nine-inches longer, adding rear-seat legroom and cargo capacity.

For the last two years, the 2020 Ford Expedition has outclassed its competitors in power, passenger room, and cargo space. This year, Expedition sales jumped into second place by the third quarter, behind the Chevy Tahoe, first-place sales leader. However, that may change since other brands are in the process of launching new or redesigned 2021 large-size SUVs.

The 2020 Ford Expedition has many trim levels and option packages that meet a wide variety of buyers’ needs. Four trim levels are available in 2020, including the entry-level XLT and XLT Max from $52,810 to $55,820 for 4WD; the Limited and Limited Max from $66,375 to $69,496; the King Ranch and King Ranch Max from $72,895 to $75,590; and the Platinum and Platinum Max from $73,935 to $76,965 MSRP.

Under the hood of the Expedition is a muscular, turbocharged six-cylinder engine, which is more potent than many eight-cylinders. It generates 375 horsepower from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine. The Platinum gets a re-tuned engine that gets up to 400 horsepower.

For a large SUV, the acceleration of the Expedition is quick and powerful. A 10-speed automatic transmission manages it with either a standard rear-wheel drive or optional four-wheel drive that produces the right balance between performance and handling.

The Expedition is beautiful and elegant on the inside. All models come standard with the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Other standard features include navigation, satellite/HD radio, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless device charging, a power outlet, rear-seat entertainment system, and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

I tested the 2020 Ford Expedition Limited 4×4 that came with 18-inch wheels, Ford’s Co-Pilot suite of driver safety assists, voice-activated navigation, a panoramic moonroof, a 360-degree camera, an off-road package, and more.