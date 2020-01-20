2020 All-New Subaru Legacy Limited Advanced Safety and Tech Features

The Subaru Legacy sedan got its reputation from All-Wheel Drive (AWD) handling, safety, and advanced technology. Safety appeal continues to be the main attraction for the all-new 2020 Subaru Legacy, which includes the latest safety and performance features and few changes to its exterior design.

But don’t let looks fool you, the seventh-generation 2020 Subaru Legacy is the most advanced in the mid-size sedan’s 30-year history. Although it may look like the 2019 Legacy on the outside, on the inside the vehicle is significantly different in every way. The interior design, two new engines, and advanced safety features are new, as well as, AWD which is standard on all models.

The new Legacy comes in five different nameplates which range from $22,745 to $35,895: The Base, Premium and Limited models are powered by a DOHC 4-cylinder 2.5-liter Boxer engine that generates 182 horsepower; The Limited XT and Touring XT generate 260 horsepower from a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. All models are paired with an 8-speed Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

I tested the 2020 Subaru Legacy Limited which included the Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch multimedia plus high-resolution touchscreen. The oversize vertical display includes controls for vehicle, audio, apps, a customizable multi-page info bar, and smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Legacy has some of the most advanced safety features on the market, including some exclusive to Subaru. All models come standard with Eyesight safety, a driver assist technology that monitors traffic, lane keeping assist that alerts the driver if they leave the lane without the turn signal on, and automatic braking in emergencies to prevent frontal crashes.

Other safety features in the Subaru Limited includes blind spot detection that will stop the vehicle if an object is detected, advanced adaptive cruise control that keeps the vehicle in the lane at a safe distance behind the vehicle in front, and Subaru Starlink safety and security (SOS) button which alerts first responders in an emergency.

The Legacy Limited model included Subaru’s optional DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which activates once you enter the vehicle. Before you put on the seatbelt, the new DriverFocus system greets you by name and adjusts your preferences. The system not only welcomes the driver but also helps prevent distractions and falling asleep behind the wheel.

DriverFocus includes an infrared camera that is mounted in the center of the dashboard that monitors your eyes and head position. If your eyes are closed or you are not facing the camera, an alert will sound, which gets more intense until you respond. The camera will work in the dark and see through sunglasses.

The 2020 Subaru Legacy is built on an all-new platform that improved its stiffness, noise level, and handling. The rigid body structure also adds more protection to vehicle occupants in an accident.