10 Ways to Make Money At Home Online and Offline

It’s always good to have a little extra income. And with many of us still working remotely or on furlough, there are several in-home side hustles to choose from. Turn your knowledge and hobbies into a way to make extra cash.

Here are 10 ways to make money on your own time.

Affiliate marketing

Have a knack for promotion? You might want to try affiliate marketing as a side hustle.

Affiliate marketing promotes other people’s products or services on an affilate partner’s website. As an affiliate partner you earn a commisison on each sale brought in from your website. Headings marked “affiliate link” or “sponsored post” on websites indicate affiliate marketing.

Look for an affiliate program or network that interests you. Check out the type of products or services, payment methods, and commissions they offer before signing on.

Video marketing

This is not as hard as you might imagine. You will need to invest in video editing software, but that’s about it. Businesses, small and large, need videos to help promote their services, and they often outsource the editing services. Once you’re ready to start, place your services on a site like​​ Fiverr that lists freelance services.

Become a Notary

Consider becoming a notary public. The qualifications will differ from state to state, but in general to become a notary you apply and pay the state’s filing fee. You will be required to get training from an approved education vendor and pass a state-administered exam. Some states will have you complete fingerprinting and background check and get a surety bond. You will also need notary supplies.

You can pull in $4,000 or more a month if you put in full-time hours; part-timers earn on average more than $500 a month, according to the National Notary organization.

Consult

Use your knowledge to help other individuals or companies. If you are a retail manager, for example, you can offer your services to retail entrepreneurs. You can do this via zoom and never have to leave our home. Be sure to make sure this no conflict with your current job before you get started,

You will have to start branding yourself as an expert across your social media platforms. It is also a good idea to list your services with a freelance site.

This B2B side hustle, could earn you up to $150 an hour, according to Acorns.

Once you develop a following you can start offering workshops. “You can charge $2,500 to $5,000 for a half-day workshop on something that you know. And you build it once, and you sell it over and over and over again,” Angelique Rewers, founder of the consulting firm The Corporate Agent, told Acorns.

Open an in-home daycare

“If you’re a mom, starting daycare can help you make money as a side hustle to help with bills. All you would need would be two to three extra children to watch Monday to Friday,” blogger Elna Cain told The Network Journal.

Be an influencer

Being an influencer is not just for millennials. Even your grandmother could be a popular influencer in today’s social media arena.

Your personality and expertise can set you aside from other influencers online. And, you make money when companies partner with you to review their products for your audience.

Become a part-time caterer

If you are a great cook or a baker, this is a business you can easily do from home. You prepare whatever food is ordered and then get it delivered. Start out offering your services to your family, friends and business associates. If you are part of a church or any organization, offer to cater their events as well.

Sell products on Etsy

Are you crafty? If so, you can sell your handmade items on Etsy. You won’t get rich selling on Etsy, but you can take in a little extra cash.

Etsy does charge the seller fees when they list and sell products, but sellers can bring in about $500 monthly revenue, depending on the price point of your product, according to Smart Money Mamas

Manage social media

With so many social media platforms to make daily posts on, many small businesses can’t manage their social media presence. This is a much-sought after service these days. Again, list yourself as a social media manager on a freelance jobs platform to attract clients

Do data entry

There is always a need for people to do data entry. You can find data entry gigs on such sites as Indeed, Upwork, and Fiverr.