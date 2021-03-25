10 Countries Close to Home Americans Can Visit Without Quarantining

It’s a good guess that many of us are itching to take a break from COVID-19 America.

As recently as 2018, 17 percent of African-Americans took one or more international trips, according to the travel market research firm, Mandala Research. That same year, the firm reports, African-American travelers spent $63 billion in overseas and domestic travel.

Travel experts already see a travel boom on the horizon.

For Americans who prefer to get away on this side of the Atlantic Ocean without having to quarantine when you get to where you’re going, here are 10 destinations to consider:

Aruba. U.S. visitors must take a PCR (nose swab) COVID-19 test prior to arrival, upon arrival, or both. They must also have visitor’s health insurance when traveling in Aruba.

Bahamas. U.S. visitors can skip the mandatory quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19 five days or less before leaving the U.S. Visitors must also apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa, which requires you to opt-in to mandatory Covid health insurance. A second, rapid antigen test must also be taken on day five of the visit. Children 10 years old and younger do not need to be tested prior to arrival.

Curaçao: Only American visitors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Florida will be allowed to enter, with proof of a negative test from within 72 hours before travel, and a state-issued ID to prove they live in one of the approved states. Visitors also must fill out an online immigration card and Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of their departure from the U.S.

Ecuador. Numbering about 1,120,000, Afro-Ecuadorians (pictured above) account for about 10 percent of Ecuador’s population. Prior to traveling, U.S. visitors must submit proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 10 days prior to arrival. If you do not submit results prior to traveling, you will have to take a PCR test (at your own expense) upon arrival.

Jamaica. Americans can visit Jamaica, provided they request a travel authorization in advance and upload proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19. They will also be subject to health screenings upon arrival.

Costa Rica. Costa Rica is open to American travelers from all states. U.S. travelers must show proof of medical travel insurance and a negative PCR test for COVID-19, taken within 48 hours of travel.

Saint Lucia. Americans age five and older must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within seven days of their arrival. Visitors 18 and older have to submit a Travel Authorization Form. Saint Lucia has a Level 2 travel advisory.

Saint Marteen. Be prepared to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 120 hours of your arrival. You must also fill out an online immigration card prior to travel.

Turks and Caicos. A negative coronavirus test taken within five days prior to travel is required. Travelers also are required to fill out an online questionnaire about their health and have travel health insurance. These parameters don’t apply to children under nine years old.

U.S. Virgin Islands. Visitors above the age of five must submit negative COVID-19 test results through an online Travel Screening Portal five days before traveling. Once in the country, they must adhere to local safer-at-home parameters.

Source: Encore Jets